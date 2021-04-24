Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.30 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,923,419 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £159.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

