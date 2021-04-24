Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys Shares of 1,914 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

