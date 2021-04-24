Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $330.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

