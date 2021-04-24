Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $330.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit