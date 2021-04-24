Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

