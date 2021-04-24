Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

