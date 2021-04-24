Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJR.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.00.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

