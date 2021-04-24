Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJR.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.00.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit