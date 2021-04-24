Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,373.73 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$840.01 and a 1-year high of C$1,900.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,434.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,454.63. The firm has a market cap of C$168.59 billion and a PE ratio of 423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

