Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $115.80 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $112.48 million and $3.98 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $115.80 or 0.00234642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

