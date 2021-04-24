Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,000 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 835.08. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market cap of £172.76 million and a P/E ratio of -131.78.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.