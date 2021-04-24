Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

