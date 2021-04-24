SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $207,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 189,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,959. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,087. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

