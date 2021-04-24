Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.06. Sixt has a 52-week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52-week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.