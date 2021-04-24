Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $5.38 million and $8.27 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

