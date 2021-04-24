SKY (LON:SKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Shares of Sky plc (LON:SKY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($22.55). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57), with a volume of 75,802 shares traded.

SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

