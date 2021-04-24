Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,503.29

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,503.29 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.52), with a volume of 546,673 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.29.
In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).
Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
