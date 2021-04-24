Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

SNAP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Snap by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

