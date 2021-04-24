Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Review

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -1.75 Novavax $18.66 million 821.75 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -35.79

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Biosciences and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 144.09%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $229.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40% Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.