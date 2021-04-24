South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

