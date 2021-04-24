Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. 1,072,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,950. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.