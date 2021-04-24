Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SMBC opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

