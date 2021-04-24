Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 390.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.