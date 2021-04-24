Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

