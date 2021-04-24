Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACTG opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.67 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

