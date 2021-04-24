Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.