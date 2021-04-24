State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 143,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

