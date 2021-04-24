State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

