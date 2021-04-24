Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,191 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

