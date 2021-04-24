Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Teradata Put Options (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,623 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,345% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,109 shares of company stock worth $4,096,842. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of TDC opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

