STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

