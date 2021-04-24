Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.