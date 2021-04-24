Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $103.12 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $103.12 million and $8.35 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

