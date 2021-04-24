Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $94.59 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $94.59 million and $4.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.74 or 0.04468492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,774,100 coins and its circulating supply is 314,666,273 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.