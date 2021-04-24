Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.21.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

