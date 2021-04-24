SuperLauncher Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 24 Hours (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $62,916.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.