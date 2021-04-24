Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 30,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,256. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.