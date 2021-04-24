Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.30. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 2,135 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

