Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

