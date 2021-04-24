T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.32 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

