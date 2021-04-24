TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

