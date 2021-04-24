TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.46.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.