Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.05.

NYSE TRGP opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

