TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

