TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

