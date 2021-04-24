TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.