TechnipFMC plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

FTI stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

