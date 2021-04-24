Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

