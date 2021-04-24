Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

