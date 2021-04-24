Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 15,131 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

