Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

