Telemus Capital LLC Buys 445 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $58.12 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

