Telemus Capital LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 196.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ABCL opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

